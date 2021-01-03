blog
Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor was able to return from the dead
A huge factor as to why I prefer 1984 over the first, is its ironically enjoyable parts. There were some seriously corny parts in that 2017 movie that were completely overlooked by not just the fans, but the creators. I also enjoyed that 1984 embraced more of its cartoonish campy side, especially in Wonder Woman’s first major action scene at the mall, which feels like homage to 70’s Superman and 2000’s Spider-Man. The film is silly, and I like its being complimented with its humour and simplistic characters.
That being said, the movie can also be strangely unaware of how campy it really is. As if the writers got amnesia and now they actually expect you to take this stupid story seriously. The DC writers except me to buy this really really dumb magic rock that makes no sense! Barbara Minerva is another awkward weirdo who admires our hero and Max Lord is a business man who is a fake and a pathetic loser. Both benefit from the magic rock and this turns them into crazy evil psychopaths. We have seen these type of villains in superhero movies before, yet this movie that seems aware of what it is, doesn’t know that tired cliché. Whatever at least Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord merging himself with the magic rock, so he become a power crazed looney tune, is very entertaining to watch.
There are also baffling funny things that happen in WW 1984, like the reason how Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor was able to return from the dead. He inhabits some guy’s body and Diana replaces his face with Chris Pine’s and presumably even people who never met Steve Trevor are seeing that same face! It’s weird that Max the wish lord can make walls, people and nuclear bombs appear from nothing, but Steve Trevor has to manifest onto some random dude, who probably has another life that he’s now missing. This is detail is what ruined all the Diana and Steve scenes! I couldn’t stop thinking that Diana is flirting with some guy she’s never met, but who thinks she looks like her long dead boyfriend. It’s like Robert Downey Jr making animal noises in front of The Queen of England and everyone thinking that’s normal all over again. There’s also Barbara bizarrely telling Max that she wishes to look like an extra from 2019’s Cats. Also in the finale where the whole world collectively agrees to denounce their wishes after hearing Wonder Woman’s awfully corny monologue about truth.
Late Rev. Billy Graham earned the most top-ten finishes during his lifetime with 61
President Donald Trump ended former President Barack Obama’s 12-year run as the nation’s “most admired man’ in a newly released Gallup survey.Overall, 18 percent listed Trump, compared to 15 percent for Obama, 6 percent for Joe Biden and 3 percent for Dr. Anthony Fauci.Obama’s 12 years at the top of the most admired list matched former President Dwight Eisenhower’s all-time record.
The incumbent president is usually at the top of Gallup’s annual survey that asks Americans which “man living anywhere in the world they admire most,” the polling company reported.In fact, the president has topped the list 60 of the 74 times since the survey began in 1946.Exceptions included Harry Truman (1946-1947 and 1950-1952), Lyndon Johnson (1967-1968), Richard Nixon (1973), Gerald Ford (1974-1975), Jimmy Carter (1980), George W. Bush (2008) and Trump (2017-2018).Forty-eight percent of Republicans surveyed listed Trump as their most admired man compared with 32 percent of Democrats saying the same regarding Obama.Former first lady Michelle Obama was this year’s most admired woman with 10 percent backing, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris of California at 6 percent and first lady Melania Trump at 4 percent.
President Trump has finished among the top 10 most admired men 10 times, including four instances before he entered the political arena: 1988-1990, and 2011.The late Rev. Billy Graham earned the most top-ten finishes during his lifetime with 61.He’s followed by former President Ronald Reagan (31), former President Jimmy Carter (29), Pope John Paul II (27), former President Bill Clinton (26), Bill Gates (21) and Eisenhower (21).RELATED: Georgia GOP Senators Join Push for $2,000 Stimulus Checks
The only men who were not future, current or former presidents to place first on Gallup’s list were World War II Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1946, 1947 and 1951; former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger from 1973 to 1975; and Pope John Paul II in 1980.On the women’s side, Queen Elizabeth II holds the title for the most top-ten finishes at 52, followed by former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (34), Oprah Winfrey (33), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (29) and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (28).The bottom line, as Gallup reported, “Past, present and future White House occupants, whether presidents or first ladies, have figured prominently when Gallup has asked Americans to name the man and woman they admire most.
“As such, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are likely to remain strong contenders for the most admired man title in the coming years.”
