Curiosità
Diana and Steve enjoy each other which opinion really problematic
Diana lives in Washington, DC, works at the Smithsonian, and has an apartment at the Watergate (the Smithsonian pays a lot better than I realized). At work, she meets Barbara Minerva, a nerdy, klutzy but brilliant scientist. Diana, of course, is the only one who is nice to her. The two start to become friends, which you just know is going to go badly even if you aren’t familiar with Dr. Minerva from the comics. In one halfway decent piece of storytelling, some loot from the robbery Wonder Woman broke up at the mall ends up in Minerva’s office for expert opinion on what the pieces are worth. Up to this point, it’s actually not a bad movie. Unfortunately, all this is pretty early on.
Naturally, one of the items is what ruthless industrialist Max Lord wants. One of the few references to anything else in DC Comics is Max’s meeting with Simon Stagg, another rich bad guy who was instrumental in the origin of Metamopho. They don’t even manage to work a reference to Rex Mason, Metamorpho’s real name, in during the scene.
As the movie goes on, it turns out that Max is after some weird magical item. DC Comics has been around since the late 1930’s, and there are a host of talismans, artefacts, wizards and magicians that they could have used. There are a few witches and sorceresses with ties to Wonder Woman, but no, we get some new, badly defined magic toy. Max charms Minerva into giving it to him, after Diana and Barbara have both unknowingly invoked the item’s power. Think every corrupted wish story you’ve ever heard.
Diana’s wish, naturally, has to do with the long-dead love of her life, Steve Trevor. Through this clunky bit of storytelling, Steve comes back. For reasons I can’t fathom, Steve didn’t just magically appear, he’s hijacked the body of some poor guy who no one seems to care about, and this leads to one amusing fashion montage and a LOT of questionable choices. While Chris Pine does a great job as Steve, through no fault of his own, this is about when the movie start going downhill.
Barbara’s wish gets her started on the road to power, and at first it seems like one of those bad 80’s movies (Hey, right era at least) when the dorky kid becomes popular and handles it badly. But things get much worse. Diana and Steve enjoy each other, which is really problematic. While I wouldn’t kick either Wonder Woman or Gal Gadot out of my bed, I’d like to have some choice in the matter. Poor Nameless Guy doesn’t get that. Max, coming into his own weird power, moves around the world, causing chaos, bringing bad Arab stereotypes to life, and giving us the only other mention to the wider world of DC, with a passing reference to Bialya, Bialya has been the source of a lot of problems for various DC heroes, but we see none of that.
As Barbara gets corrupted by her newfounded abilities, Diana and Steve ride the DC Metro (with anachronistic signs indicating lines that didn’t exist back then), steal a plane (that the decades-out-of-date Trevor knows how to fly), exceed the flying range of any craft of that size, and, oh yeah, Diana gets a new ability by the Power of Convenience, which is a sort of nod to one of Wonder Woman’s iconic tools.
Ancona
Litiga con la moglie e da Como arriva a Fano
Dopo sette giorni assistito nelle Marche
Litiga con la moglie e da Como arriva a Fano nelle Marche: una storia davvero singolare, riportata dal “Resto del Carlino”.
L’uomo è un 48enne della provincia di Como. Si era allontanato da casa dopo l’ennesima lite con la moglie. “Volevo smaltire la rabbia con una passeggiata”, ha detto. La moglie aveva denunciato la scomparsa.
Passeggiata terminata dopo 450 chilometri percorsi e una settimana, tanto ci è voluto per raggiungere le Marche, passando confini e barriere.
L’uomo è stato accompagnato in commissariato per le verifiche, era lucido e ben orientato riferiscono gli agenti, anche se stanco e infreddolito dichiarando: “Non mi sono resto conto di aver camminato così tanto, per mangiare e bere sono stato aiutato dalla gente incontrata lungo il cammino”
Curiosità
CoViD19, App Immuni: dal 2 ottobre download in forte crescita
Il Report settimanale dell’Alta Scuola di Economia e Management dei Sistemi Sanitari dell’Università Cattolica, campus di Roma, evidenzia che, rispetto all’andamento dei download eseguiti dell’app Immuni, si segnala un significativo trend in crescita a partire dal 2 ottobre 2020.
In particolare si segnala un differenziale dei download pari a +1.124.755 nella settimana dal 6/10 al 13/10 (+15,03%).
Abruzzo
Enrico Mentana al TG con mascherina
Decisione del Direttore del TG de La7
Enrico Mentana al TG con mascherina. Durante l’intervista con la ministra della Pubblica Istruzione Azzolina, il Direttore del TG del La7 si è presentato con la mascherina, obbligatoria da domani in tutta Italia.
Diana and Steve enjoy each other which opinion really problematic
Pescara vittorioso: finale di partita
CoViD Marche, Acquaroli: “Limitare contagi per evitare altre settimane chiusura”
Dizionario minimo dell’offesa in Abruzzo
Abruzzo magico, Lago di Barrea: un’emozione tutta da vivere
Lanciano, al via “(Con)fusioni 2017, mostra sull’arte incompiuta
Tag
Più letti
-
Abruzzo1 giorno ago
Morta l’avvocato Loredana Briganti, 45 anni. “…spero di non morire” scriveva un paio di giorni fa
-
Abruzzo4 settimane ago
Dall’Abruzzo a San Pietro in Vaticano, il presepe di Castelli sarà esposto a Roma per le feste natalizie
-
Teramo4 settimane ago
Martinsicuro: corpo senza vita in via Ticino. E’ un 40enne, si indaga sulle cause
-
Pescara4 settimane ago
Esche avvelenate per cani nella guerra dei tartufi, identificato il responsabile
-
Abruzzo4 settimane ago
ULTIM’ORA: il TAR dell’Aquila sospende l’ordinanza della Regione Abruzzo
-
Abruzzo4 settimane ago
CoViD Martinsicuro, 7 dicembre: il Sindaco aggiorna i dati
-
Abruzzo4 settimane ago
CoViD Martinsicuro: Modulistica per partecipare al Test Volontario di Screaning CoViD-19
-
Abruzzo4 settimane ago
Martinsicuro: al “collega” de “IlMartino”, Gino Bucci, il premio ‘L’Abbruzzes sott’ la Madunina’ di Milano